World top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.
Jin Young Ko was playing her first tournament in three months. Ahead of the tournament, Ko said she thought the break wasn’t quite long enough.
“It was pretty short to me,” Ko said. “And I’m back to Korea, and I spent time with my family and friends and my dog as well. And I watch Netflix in my bed with potato chips.”
