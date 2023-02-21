Pettersen to stay as Europe's Solheim Cup captain for 2024

The Norwegian was selected on Tuesday to lead the team for the 2024 event at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., having already been appointed as captain for this year’s Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain from Sept. 22-24.

“This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep, which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance,” Pettersen said. “My focus is on getting the team around the players and the atmosphere right and then taking that up to the next level.”