ST. LOUIS — Facts and figures for the PGA Championship:

Event: 100th PGA Championship.

Site: Bellerive Country Club.

Length: 7,316 yards.

Par: 35-35_70.

Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros).



The PGA Championship logo is seen on Phil Mickelson golf bag during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Prize money: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017).

Winner’s share: TBA ($1.89 million in 2017).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth gets his second attempt at becoming the sixth player to capture the career Grand Slam.

Tiger Tales: Tiger Woods has gone 37 starts on the PGA Tour since his last victory, and 27 majors since his last Grand Slam title. He is playing the PGA Championship for the first time since 2015.

Ryder Cup: The PGA Championship is the final event for players to finish among the top eight qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. With points counting double and a big purse, the winner is virtually assured a spot on the team.

Last shot at Glory’s Last Shot: The PGA Championship will become the second major starting next year when it moves to May.

Bellerive champions: Gary Player (1965 U.S. Open), Nick Price (1992 PGA Championship), Camilo Villegas (2008 BMW Championship).

Key statistic: Tiger Woods is the only player to win the PGA Championship back-to-back in stroke play. Woods did it twice.

Noteworthy: None of the five players with the career Grand Slam completed it at the PGA Championship.

Quoteworthy: “I’ve had a really good year so far. I think it would make it into a great year.” — Dustin Johnson on winning the PGA.

Television: Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (TNT); Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (TNT), 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.