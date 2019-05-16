No. 10 on the Bethpage Black Course is so far out there that one might yearn to hitch a ride back to the clubhouse on the small plane purring lazily overhead. It’s close enough to substantial woods that one might sense an oncoming stampede of ticks. It’s where titans Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka began the PGA Championship on Thursday, and where they began diverging.

Woods’s first competitive shot since his magical Masters looked as if it might have been frowning as it bounded off glumly to the right, nestled in the sinister rough grass whose beauty is a fib, and led to an opening double bogey. Koepka went 191 yards from the fairway to within 40 feet, then screamed a putt that might have gone eight or nine feet past the cup had it not struck the pin and obeyed its way down. Off they went.

By afternoon of an impressionist-painting kind of day on Long Island, Koepka had another stone in his construction of what has come to look very much like greatness with his course-record 63, a dreamy round with seven birdies and no bogeys. Woods had a not-bad 72 gussied up with two double bogeys, an eagle and the statement, “It wasn’t as clean as I’d like to have it, for sure.”

[Sally Jenkins: Koepka dominates, simply]

Then, after Koepka spent the afternoon with a gaping lead at 7 under par, leaving all to wonder if his outsize confidence, brainpower and muscle might let him romp through this thing for an astounding fourth major title in his past eight, a peach of a stranger turned up.

Hours after the 29-year-old Koepka, the defending PGA champion and two-time defending U.S. Open champion, finished saying, “That was one of the best rounds I’ve played probably as a professional,” here came 28-year-old Danny Lee, soothing his two bogeys with eight birdies. That made for 64 and 6 under and enabled Lee to neighbor Koepka and perch three shots ahead of third-place Tommy Fleetwood.



Danny Lee of New Zealand (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The crowd just behind Fleetwood at 2 under teemed with five people, and the throng behind that at 1 under boasted major winners Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, plus Rickie Fowler, who often seems like a major winner while technically not so.

If the throngs who rode in on the Long Island Rail Road to catch glimpses of Woods didn’t know Lee — the South Korea-born, New Zealand-raised, Texas-based player ranked No. 119 in the world — it’s only because they missed the U.S. Amateur of 2008, which Lee won at age 18, or the 2015 Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., which Lee also won (in a four-man playoff).

[Woods has brief surge but is undone by short game in first round]

In that nutty way about golf majors, the early leader board led with a two-man contrast, an ever-budding Hercules (Koepka) and an interloper (Lee) who could tell an audience what it’s like to struggle out there.

“Do you want a really, really honest answer?” Lee said. “So if you’re maybe near top 50 in the world, it’s okay. But outside of 100 in the world, obviously your endorsement money is not great. I mean, even I wouldn’t pay an outside-100-in-the-world, pay that much. Let’s be honest. And when you are fighting for your Tour card every year, it’s basically where you work, out here.

“How would you feel when you lose your job tomorrow? And you put a lot of effort into it. You’ve tried your best and you did everything you could do, and you don’t have a job tomorrow. That’s the same feeling we have. I know it’s dream-chasing work, and I’m grateful and happy to be out here and happy for my opportunities out here, but it’s not taking baby from candy [sic] out here.”

To boot, he endured a scary neck injury last year, tearing a ligament between vertebrae. “The next morning when I got up from my bed, I could not move my legs,” he said. “I never had that kind of injury before, so I was freaking out and was telling my wife, ‘Okay, are we going to open up a Korean barbecue restaurant now?’ And she’s like, ‘Hell no!’ ”

But as Coach George Gankas has helped him rethink his swing, and his length has grown from self-thwarting into the 290s, enough to ace a colossus like Bethpage Black, here he was hitting only seven fairways yet mastering his much-preferred irons.

Here he was, the only guy nibbling at Koepka.

Anymore, it’s a feat to nibble at Koepka.

It seemed almost unfair Koepka could start off birdieing No. 10, that stingy corridor of par-4 horror at 502 yards that permitted only seven birdies (including one by Lee), and of which Fowler said, “10 is a lot easier as a 10th hole.” From there, Koepka’s round got so pristine that two details seemed notable. One: Two days after saying he would need to attack the two par fives and “hang on” on the others, he birdied neither of the par fives (which he found “disappointing”), birdied five of the wretched par fours and made putts of 40, 34, 20, 16 and 13 feet, all told.

And then Woods said of Koepka: “I mean, he hit a couple loose tee shots that ended up in good spots, but I think that was probably the highest score he could have shot today. He left a few out there with a couple putts that he missed. But it could have easily been a couple better.”

It has come to this, has come to Koepka shooting 63 in a major while keen observers know it could be better. In his past 13 majors since the 2015 U.S. Open, he has three whopping wins and tied for second, fourth, fifth, sixth, 10th, 11th and 13th. His alleged dud was a T-39 at the 2018 British Open in Scotland, not lousy. He is also the first player in the 101-edition PGA Championship history to shoot 63 twice, having done so in the second round last year in St. Louis.

He said of Bethpage Black, “This golf course is brutal” and “it tests every aspect of your game” and “you can’t miss” the fairway and “you can’t take a shot off,” and then finally, of course, “and that’s what I love.” He said the course has “a fine line between 5, 6 over and a couple under out here,” then said, of course, “It’s a fun golf course to play, that’s for sure.”

He said: “I mean, this place is just beautiful. You stand on every tee, and it’s — you kind of get sucked in, mesmerized by the design of this golf course. It’s just very pleasing to the eye. Every time you step up on every tee box there’s a side to miss it and there’s a side where you can’t miss it. It makes it very difficult if you’re not going to drive the ball well.”

Then he said, “I’m not the most confident person on poa, believe it or not,” a reference to poa annua grass. So there’s that, but then again, “I know I won Shinnecock on poa, but I haven’t played on it too much.”