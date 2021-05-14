No. 2, 557 yards, par 5: This will be another good scoring opportunity, depending on the wind. Players look out toward the rolling surf in the Atlantic from the tee box, even though it is the farthest point from the ocean on the course. Players will have to decide how much marsh to take on with their drive, but they should be able to get home in two. The elevated green is set between two sand ridges. Into the wind, however, this becomes a three-shot hole.