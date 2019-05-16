Brooks Koepka, right, shakes hands with Tiger Woods after finishing the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A brief look at the first round Thursday at the PGA Championship:

LEADING: Brooks Koepka shot 7-under 63 to break the course record at Bethpage Black.

TRAILING: Danny Lee birdied the last two holes for a 64.

CALENDAR GRAND SLAM: Tiger Woods had two double bogeys and two three-putt bogeys in his round of 72.

CAREER GRAND SLAM: Jordan Spieth, who has won every major but the PGA Championship, birdied two of his last three holes for a 69.

RECORD: Koepka is the first player to twice shoot 63 at the PGA Championship, and the first player to post 63 in a major in consecutive years.

KEY STATISTIC: Sixteen players broke par, the fewest after the opening round of the PGA Championship since 2008 at Oakland Hills.

NOTABLE: Koepka is the ninth player to open with a 63 in a major. Only two have gone on to win: Jack Nicklaus in the 1980 U.S. Open and Raymond Floyd in the 1982 PGA Championship.

QUOTABLE: “I think that was probably the highest score he could have shot today.” — Tiger Woods, who played alongside Brooks Koepka.

TELEVISION: Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (TNT).

