FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A brief look at the third round Saturday at the PGA Championship:

LEADING: Brooks Koepka had an even-par 70 to set a PGA Championship record with a seven-shot lead.

TRAILING: Dustin Johnson 69), Luke List (69), Jazz Janewattananond (67) and Harold Varner III (67).

FADING: Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott, tied for second going into the third round, each shot 72 to fall nine shots behind.

AT STAKE: Koepka will try to join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship since it switched to stroke play in 1958. He also can become the first player to hold back-to-back major titles at the same time, having won his second straight U.S. Open title last summer.

FRONTRUNNER: Hal Sutton in 1983 at Riviera is the last player to win wire-to-wire at the PGA Championship.

REALITY CHECK: Rich Beem birdied five of his last six holes for a 69 to make the cut. He didn’t make a birdie in the third round and shot 82. The PGA Championship is the only tournament he plays all year.

CLUB PROS: Ryan Vermeer had a 72 and was tied for 58th, the best performance of the three club pros who made the cut.

KEY STATISTIC: No player has ever lost a seven-shot lead in the final round of any major.

NOTABLE: Koepka will try to win a major for the third straight year. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are the only others to do that in the last 30 years.

QUOTABLE: “He’s definitely, in these events, playing on a different level than most anyone else.” — Rory McIlroy on Brooks Koepka.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (TNT); 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.