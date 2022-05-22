PGA Championship at a glance

Placeholder while article actions load

TULSA, Okla. — THE VICTOR: Justin Thomas closed with a 3-under 67 and won a three-hole playoff by one shot over Will Zalatoris. THE SPOILS: Thomas earned $2.7 million for his second PGA Championship and 15th career title. He moved to No. 5 in the world. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight THE RALLY: Thomas tied a PGA Championship record by coming from seven shots behind in the final round. John Mahaffey also had a seven-shot comeback and won in a playoff in the 1978 PGA at Oakmont.

SILVER MEDAL: Zalatoris is a runner-up for the second time in a major (2021 Masters).

THE HEARTACHE: Mito Pereira had a one-shot lead playing the 72nd hole and made a double bogey to finish one shot out of the playoff. He is the first player to lose a major with a double bogey on the final hole since Phil Mickelson in the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Advertisement

CONSOLATION PRIZE: Pereira and Cameron Young, who tied for third, earn invitations to the Masters next year.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Streelman each shot 67.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thomas hit 3-wood to 35 feet on the 301-yard 17th in the playoff for a birdie that gave him the lead.

NOTEWORTHY: Six of the previous major champions at Southern Hills are in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Thomas is likely headed there with 15 PGA Tour victories, two majors, The Players Championship and a FedEx Cup title.

QUOTEWORTHY: “As soon as I found out I was going to be in a playoff.” — Thomas on when was the first time he thought he could win.

NEXT YEAR: The 105th PGA Championship is at Oak Hill in Pittsford, New York.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article