Notes: The PGA Championship was last at Kiawah Island in 2012 when Rory McIlroy set the championship record with an eight-shot victory. ... The field is the strongest among majors with 99 of the top 100 players in the world. Matthew Wolff, who withdrew, is the only player missing. ... Jordan Spieth, coming off his fourth straight top-10 finish, needs to win the PGA Championship to become only the sixth player with the career Grand Slam. None of the other five completed it at the PGA Championship. ... This is the second time in three years the PGA is held in May. It moved back to August last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Americans have won the last five times in the PGA Championship starting with Jimmy Walker at Baltusrol in 2016. ... The top 60 in the world ranking after this week are exempt for the U.S. Open. The top 50 are exempt for the British Open. ... The PGA of America is allowing about 10,000 spectators. They are not required to wear masks. ... Americans have won 17 of the last 24 majors.