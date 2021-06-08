Notes: The LPGA Tour stays in the San Francisco area a week after Yuka Saso won the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club. ... The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third edition at Lake Merced, which previously hosted the Swinging Skirts. ... Lydia Ko won the tournament in 2018. She is eight points behind Nelly Korda in the Race to CME Globe. ... Saso was surprised to learn her U.S. Women’s Open victory came with a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour. She accepted membership and immediately moved to No. 1 on the money list with her $1 million check and No. 19 in the Race to CME Globe. ... Lexi Thompson, who lost a five-shot lead at the Women’s Open, is in the field. Neither Saso nor Nasa Hataoka, who lost in the Women’s Open playoff, is in the field at Lake Merced. ... The NCAA player of the year, Rachel Heck of Stanford, is playing on a sponsor exemption. Also playing on an exemption is Lucy Li. ... Michelle Wie West is playing. She has yet to make a cut in her four starts since returning from having her first child.