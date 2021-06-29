Notes: Nelly Korda originally was part of the field until winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, her second straight victory. ... There already have been six American winners on the LPGA Tour this year, more than any other country. Thailand and South Korea are next with two victories each. ... Lizette Salas with her runner-up finish moved up 24 spots to No. 21 in the women’s world ranking. She moved past four players and is in the top spot for the two Solheim Cup picks that come off the ranking. ... Angela Stanford, the defending champion, is an assistant Solheim Cup captain. She currently is No. 10 in the standings, with the top seven automatically qualifying after the Women’s British Open. ... The tournament was played in early December last year when the schedule was reconfigured because of the pandemic. Now it ends on the Fourth of July. ... South Korea has four of the top six players in the world ranking. Three of them, all except Inbee Park, are playing this week. ... Maria Fassi is in the field. She missed the cut by one shot in the Women’s PGA after getting a two-shot penalty for slow play.