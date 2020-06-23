Notes: Of the first five tournaments scheduled in the PGA Tour’s return, the Travelers is the only one that kept its original date. ... There will be no spectators for the third week in a row. ... The top five players in the world are in the field for the third straight week, with one change — Webb Simpson’s victory last week moved him to No. 5 ahead of Dustin Johnson. ... Adam Scott (No. 8) is the only one from the top 10 not at TPC River Highlands. ... Patrick Cantlay is playing for the first since the restart. Cantlay set the course record with a 60 in 2012 when he was a 20-year-old amateur. Jim Furyk topped that by two shots in 2016 with a 58, the lowest score in PGA Tour history. ... Collin Morikawa has made the cut in all 22 starts on the PGA Tour since he turned pro last summer. It’s the longest streak to start a career since Tiger Woods (25) in 1996-97. ... Phil Mickelson is the last back-to-back winner of the Travelers (2001-02). Bubba Watson is a three-time champion. Both are in the field this week.