Notes: Of the first five tournaments scheduled in the PGA Tour’s return, the Travelers is the only one that kept its original date. ... There will be no spectators for the third week in a row. ... The top five players in the world are in the field for the third straight week, with one change — Webb Simpson’s victory last week moved him to No. 5 ahead of Dustin Johnson. ... Adam Scott (No. 8) is the only one from the top 10 not at TPC River Highlands. ... Patrick Cantlay is playing for the first since the restart. Cantlay set the course record with a 60 in 2012 when he was a 20-year-old amateur. Jim Furyk topped that by two shots in 2016 with a 58, the lowest score in PGA Tour history. ... Collin Morikawa has made the cut in all 22 starts on the PGA Tour since he turned pro last summer. It’s the longest streak to start a career since Tiger Woods (25) in 1996-97. ... Phil Mickelson is the last back-to-back winner of the Travelers (2001-02). Bubba Watson is a three-time champion. Both are in the field this week.
Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
KORN FERRY TOUR
UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Farmington, Utah.
Course: Oakridge CC. Yardage: 7,045. Par: 71.
Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).
2019 winner: Kristoffer Ventura.
Points leader: Mito Pereira.
Last week: Chris Kirk won the King & Bear Classic.
Next week: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry
___
LPGA TOUR
Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.
Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31.
Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last tournament: Jorge Campillo won the Qatar Masters on March 8.
Next tournament: Austrian Open on July 9.
Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.
Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
OTHER TOURS
Korean LPGA: Hankyung Ladies Cup, Pocheon Hills, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong Min. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.