Notes: This is the second and final stop on the first Asia swing of the LPGA Tour. The third event next week in China has been canceled. ... Hyo Joo Kim won last week for her first LPGA title in five years. But she didn’t play the LPGA last year while riding out the pandemic in South Korea, and she won twice and earned the money title on the Korean LPGA. ... Kim moved up two spots to No. 7 in the world, giving South Koreans four of the top seven spots in the women’s world ranking, including the top three in Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park and Sei Young Kim. ... None of the top three is playing this week. ... ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit plays in her home country for the first time since becoming a major champion. She is among 10 Thais in the 72-player field. ... For the second straight week in Asia, Danielle Kang is the only North American from the seven in the top 25 in the world who is playing. ... Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson are past champions. Korda set the tournament record at 25-under 263 in 2018.