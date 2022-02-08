Notes: The Phoenix Open is a week later than usual so it can coincide with the Super Bowl, also moved back a week with the extra game on the NFL schedule. ... This is the 20-year anniversary of Tiger Woods making a hole-in-one on the 16th hole. ... Phil Mickelson, who played last week in Saudi Arabia, is not playing. The three-time Phoenix Open winner went to school at Arizona State. ... The field is led by Jon Rahm, and it features six of the top 10 and 15 of the top 20 from the world ranking. That includes Daniel Berger and Louis Oosthuizen, who withdrew from tournaments last week citing injury. ... Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama plays for the first time since his victory in the Sony Open. He is a two-time winner at the TPC Scottsdale, both times in a playoff. ... The tournament has been decided by a playoff four of the last six years. ... Johnny Miller holds the tournament record for margin of victory when he won by 14 shots in 1975. ... Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson and Tony Finau are among seven players in Phoenix who played last week in Saudi Arabia.