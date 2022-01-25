Notes: The tournament starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday to avoid competing with the NFL’s conference title games. ... Dustin Johnson makes his first start of the year. He has not played in three months since the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He was No. 1 a year ago and now has fallen to No. 4. ... The field features six of the top 10 players in the world, starting with Jon Rahm, who got his first PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines five years ago. ... Phil Mickelson is making his first PGA Tour start of the year. He finished 20 shots behind at Kapalua and missed the cut in The American Express last week. ... Sponsor exemptions were awarded to Kamaiu Johnson and Ryan Alford of the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour. Johnson had the exemption last year until having to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test. ... The APGA Tour is using the South course on Sunday, its first event to be shown live on Golf Channel. ... Hideki Matsuyama will be going for his third PGA Tour win in his last four starts. ... This starts CBS coverage of the West Coast swing for the next four weeks.