PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel tournaments in China in October

The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour have canceled their tournaments in Shanghai that were scheduled for October because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Buick LPGA Shanghai was to be held Oct. 13-16 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. It also has not been played since 2019.
Both decisions were made with the China Golf Association, which approves golf tournaments.
The announcement Thursday comes as residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing were ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases.
