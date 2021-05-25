Notes: PGA champion Phil Mickelson is in the field for what is expected to be his only tournament before he goes to the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. ... Colonial was where golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic last year on June 11-14. A limited number of spectators will atttend this year. ... Justin Thomas at No. 2 leads a field that has three of the top 10 in the world and seven of the top 25. Even with a win, Thomas could not replace Dustin Johnson at No. 1. ... Collin Morikawa returns after last year missing a 6-foot birdie putt in regulation and a 3-foot par putt in the playoff to lose to Daniel Berger. ... Jordan Spieth is playing the third of four weeks in a row. His tie for 30th at the PGA Championship ended his streak of four straight top 10s. ... Among those playing on a sponsor exemption are Graeme McDowell and Erik Compton. ... Keith Clearwater is playing as a past champion from his victory in 1987, back when Mickelson was wrapping up his junior year of high school. He has been added to the field, giving it 121 players. This marks 20 years since Clearwater last made the cut at Colonial.