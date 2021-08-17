Notes: The PGA Tour postseason starts with the top 125 from the FedEx Cup standings. Louis Oosthuizen at No. 8 is the only player not in the field. ... Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, Brandt Snedekr, Bubba Watson and Charley Hoffman are the only players who have reached the postseason every year since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. ... Justin Rose missed a short par putt on the final hole in the Wyndham Championship that kept him out of the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time. He missed by one point. ... Johnson won last year at the TPC Boston by 11 shots. Johnson has yet to win on the PGA Tour this year. ... Jon Rahm plays for the first time since the British Open. He missed the Olympics because of a positive COVID-19 test. ... The top 70 after this week advance to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley outside Baltimore. ... This is the last year with Northern Trust as the title sponsor. The postseason will start next year as the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. ... Patrick Reed won the last time at Liberty National. ... Two more events remain for Americans to earn one of six automatic spots in the Ryder Cup.