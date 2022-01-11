Notes: The field features 22 of the 38 players who began the new year on Maui in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Kapalua winner Cameron Smith at No. 10 is the only player from the top 10 after Bryson DeChambeau withdrew with what he said were sore wrists. ... Justin Thomas in 2017 is the last player to sweep the Hawaii swing. ... The field includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Takumi Kanaya and world No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima, all three past winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. ... Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly are playing on sponsor exemptions ahead of starting the PGA Tour Champions next week on the Big Island. ... Charles Howell III is making his 21st consecutive start at the Sony Open. He has career earnings at Waialae of just over $3 million without ever having won. He has six finishes in the top four. ... Matt Jones shot 62-61 on the weekend at Kapalua to finish third. It ties the low weekend score on the PGA Tour previously set by Patrick Rodgers at Sea Island in 2019 and Steve Stricker at the Bob Hope Classic in 2009. None of them went on to win.