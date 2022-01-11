Next week: The American Express.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/
___
KORN FERRY TOUR
THE BAHAMAS GREAT EXUMA CLASSIC.
Site: Great Exuma, Bahamas.
Course: Sandals Emerald Bay GC. Yardage: 7,001. Par: 72.
Dates: Jan. 16-19 (Sunday-Wednesday).
Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s share: $135,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Tommy Gainey.
Last tournament: Joseph Bramlett won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Sept. 5.
Next week: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Online: http://www.pgatour.com/kornferry
___
LPGA TOUR
Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.
Next week: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko.
Online: https://www.lpga.com/
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last tournament: Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open.
Next week: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
DP World Tour leader: Thriston Lawrence.
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Phil Mickelson won the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
Charles Schwab Cup winner: Bernhard Langer.
___
OTHER TOURS
PGA Tour of Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia. Defending champion: Adam Scott. Online: https://pga.org.au/
Asian Tour: Singapore International, Tanah Merah CC (Tampines), Singapore. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.asiantour.com/