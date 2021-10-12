Notes: The field includes Steven Alkers of New Zealand. He qualified for the Boeing Classic, tied for seventh, and has finished in the top 10 in the next five events to keep playing. Alkers has earned just over $450,000. ... Phil Mickelson has won three of the four PGA Tour Champions events he has played. He is not in the field this week, but said he would play next week and the season-ending Charles Schwab Championship. ... Jim Furyk tied for fourth while hosting the tournament last week. Bernhard Langer tied for seventh to keep his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. ... The late Bruce Lietzke won the first two editions of this tournament in 2001 and 2002. There has not been a repeat champion since then. ... Langer is a two-time winner of the SAS Championship. ... The field features the leading seven players in the Schwab Cup standings. ... Mickelson already has crossed $1 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour Champions in just four starts.