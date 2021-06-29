Amy Yang shot 64 in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to tie for ninth. It was her 18th top-10 finish in the majors without ever having won one. ... The Australian Open returns the last week in November after being canceled a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be played Nov. 25-28 at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney, followed by the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland. ... The winner of the Kazkada Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour in the Czech Republic this week earns a spot in the British Open. ... Lizette Salas with her runner-up finish moved up 24 spots to No. 21 in the women’s world ranking. She moved past four players and is in the top spot for the two Solheim Cup picks that come off the ranking. ... Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker says he will skip the U.S. Senior Open next week to play in the John Deere Classic, where he is a three-time winner. The Deere is celebrating its 50th anniversary.