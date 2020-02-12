The season was scheduled to start March 26 with the Sanya Championship, followed by three straight weeks of the Haikou Classic, the Chongqing Championship and Guangzhou Open.

The tour is planning on a 10-tournament schedule, with top finishers on the money list advancing to the Korn Ferry Tour.

“We watched and scrutinized the situation closely, and we did not make this decision lightly. After consultation with a variety of agencies, we determined postponement of the qualifying tournaments and the start of the regular season are the best courses of action at this time,” said Greg Carlson, executive director of PGA Tour Series-China.

“This is a major international health issue, and we will do everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our players and everybody else associated with these two tournaments.”

Carlson said players who signed up for qualifying tournaments have been notified. They will have the option of going to the rescheduled qualifiers or getting a refund on their application fees.