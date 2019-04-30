PGA Tour golf will make a one-week return to the Washington area in two years when TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm will stage the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, the tour announced Tuesday.

The Wells Fargo, which typically draws one of the strongest fields on the PGA Tour schedule, normally is held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. But that course is hosting the 2021 Presidents’ Cup, necessitating a different venue for a single year.

The announcement of the one-year relocation to the tour-owned course in Potomac, Md., came as the tour unveiled a five-year extension with Wells Fargo to continue as the title sponsor of the event through 2024. Given a climate in which traditional tour stops in both Washington and Houston couldn’t land a sponsor that would provide stability, the new deal reinforces the idea that the Wells Fargo tournament, hosted at Quail Hollow since 2003, is among the most prominent on tour.

The event at TPC Potomac in 2021 will be held on the traditional Wells Fargo date in May. It will fall between the Masters and the PGA Championship, which beginning this year has moved from its traditional August date to May as well.

This year, Washington is without a regular PGA Tour stop for the first time since 1979 because the Tiger Woods Foundation could not find a title sponsor for the event it had staged in the area since 2007. Back then, Woods’s foundation essentially saved PGA Tour golf in the Washington area by taking an open date, landing AT&T as a title sponsor and Congressional Country Club in Bethesda as a venue — saving a tradition that had started with the Kemper Open, which was later renamed the Booz Allen Classic.

Though Woods’s participation and success at his own event — he won it twice at Congressional — created a buzz around the first few years of the tournament, several factors stalled momentum. Congressional hosted the 2011 U.S. Open, which required the AT&T National to move to suburban Philadelphia for two years. Woods’s injuries meant he frequently was unable to compete in his own tournament. The date on the calendar fell awkwardly between the U.S. and British Opens, leaving a weak field more years than not.

Finally, in 2017, the tour exercised its right to terminate a contract it had with Congressional to host the event in 2018 and 2020 because it couldn’t find a title sponsor. The last regular PGA Tour stop here was last June’s Quicken Loans National, held at TPC Potomac. That event has moved to Detroit, and Woods’s foundation no longer runs it.

Congressional, considered the area’s premier stage for championship golf, last year announced an agreement to stage eight PGA of America tournaments on its famed Blue Course, culminating in the 2031 PGA Championship and the 2036 Ryder Cup. The PGA of America is a separate entity from the PGA Tour.