The latest event will be played at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, some 80 miles southwest of Charleston.
Organizers for the RBC Canadian Open said earlier this month the event had to be called off because of logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour said the new tournament, which does not yet have a name, will take place June 10-13, the week the RBC Canadian Open was set to be played.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.