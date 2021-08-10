Notes: This is the final event of the regular season. The top 125 in the FedEx Cup advance to the postseason and have full PGA Tour cards for next year if not already exempt. ... Louis Oosthuizen at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup are the only players who can reach No. 1 in the standings with a victory. The No. 1 player after this week receives a $2 million bonus. ... Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland played the Barracuda Championship last week and his tie for seventh moved him from No. 119 to No. 108. Rickie Fowler did not play last week and fell from No. 125 to No. 130. ... Everyone from No. 104 through No. 151 in the standings is playing except for Charles Howell III at No. 137. This means Howell will not make it to the postseason for the first time since the FedEx Cup began. ... Adam Scott (121), Matt Kuchar (124), Justin Rose (138) and Ryan Moore (142) have never missed the FedEx Cup playoffs. All are in the field. ... C.T. Pan, coming off his bronze medal in the Olympics, is at No. 120. Silver medalist Rory Sabbatini is at No. 141. ... Will Zalatoris is playing on a sponsor exemption. A victory is the only way for him to qualify for the postseason. Otherwise, he becomes a full member next season.