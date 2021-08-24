A good year for Jordan Spieth keeps getting better. He and his wife are expecting their first child in November. ... The PGA Tour has announced two sponsor extensions. The Boeing Classic on the PGA Tour Champions extended through 2024 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge outside Seattle. On the PGA Tour, the Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic announced a four-year extension. It is held opposite the Dell Match Play. ... The PGA Tour Champions will have a new event next year called the ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas outside Dallas. It will feature 78 players competing for $2 million, along with 50 celebrities and sports stars competing separately in a Stableford competition for a $500,000 purse.