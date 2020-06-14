They aimed at 23-year-old budding supernova Collin Morikawa and 27-year-old mainstay Daniel Berger, the two names left up there at 15 under par once an assortment of golf celebrities slid away. Without much of a crowd around to ramp up the pressure, but with weirdness around to inject some, Morikawa stood for a good while over a three-foot putt that would extend the playoff to a second hole.

AD

AD

It hurried into the right edge of the cup, which then spat it out leftward to remind how golf’s viciousness remains eternal. Morikawa sank his hands into his knees, and Berger had his third PGA Tour win, and his first outside Memphis, and he said kindly, “Obviously I didn’t want to win it like that, but sometimes that’s just the way golf works.” The winner’s four scores of 65-67-67-66 gave him 28 straight under-par rounds, of which he said, “Yeah, I’m glad no one talks about it, because it’s definitely harder to go out there and win when you’re worried about it.”

Morikawa hauled in a second runner-up finish to go with a PGA Tour win in 2019, all in barely more than a year since graduating from California (the big one, at Berkeley), and said the putt had been, “firm right and everything that couldn’t have happened,” and, “Yeah, it’s going to be bittersweet,” and then boarded a cart and put his hands over his eyes in a grimace. A doozy of a career looks like it lies up ahead, and a guy who forged a hard business degree while playing all-American golf would have to find a way to put such horror to good use.

For commiseration purposes, the horror had almost identical company in a graphic three-foot lip-out by another Californian with a humongous future, Xander Schauffele, and another howling hissy fit by the 17th-green cup. That one came as the round waned after a good while during which two Californians, one from the Los Angeles metropolis (Morikawa) and one from San Diego (Schauffele), had sat atop the board at that 15 under par until, suddenly, Berger nudged up there with them. He did that with a gorgeous approach from 145 yards on No. 18 followed by a 10-foot putt straight down the confidence boulevard.

AD

AD

Back on No. 17 soon thereafter, Schauffele struck his own three-footer to see it take a garish tour around the entire lip and spit back somewhat toward Schauffele. “Dramatic finish, I’d say, to what was pretty solid golf,” he said easily. He and Morikawa would lose the tournament in the way tournaments so often get lost, in little millimeters of cruelty, as when Morikawa’s potential winning putt from six feet on No. 18, right there beneath the Ben Hogan statue up at the clubhouse, missed from what he called “a really bad misread.”

“I should have brought my caddie in,” he said.

At least one spectator groaned.

The agonies of the week could have been worse, of course, for the PGA tested players and caddies for the coronavirus daily and got through it without having to report a positive. That came partly as relief to Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who said, “I think the biggest concern given the amount of time that we put into our testing and safety protocols was that even though we felt really good about the plan we had in place, if we saw the number of tests that were positive or we got into a situation where we were dealing with a number of positive tests, that’s something, candidly, that I lost a lot of sleep over in the weeks that preceded coming in here.”

AD

AD

He said, “I know there’s a lot of people that are watching us, and hopefully they’re proud of what we’ve done here.” He said the week had been “like when you went away from school for the summer and then you come back in the fall.”

Once school reconvened, 91 days after the Tour halted play after one round of the Players Championship, a gaudy field came here. It featured the top five players in the world, 16 of the top 20 and a triple-digit number of players who had won tournaments before, including the 107th-ranked Berger.

By Sunday around 1:45 Central time, possibilities abounded with five players at 13 under par, four at 12 under, three at 11 under and seven at 10 under, the normal language of sports having reentered the brain.

AD

By then, top-ranked Rory McIlroy already had departed contention, with the wind up and his game off as he went out in 41 shots on a front nine that prescribes 35, tangling with the left rough on No. 1, left greenside bunkers on Nos. 4 and 5, the left rough twice on No. 7 (double bogey) and a fairway bunker on No. 9. He called it a “rut,” a rut recognizable to players the world over.

AD

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas fell away with 71s in a field that wouldn’t permit such, and second-round leader Harold Varner III shot 72.

Justin Rose would shoot a dandy 66 but wind up with Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Kokrak at 14 under par, but Rose would stay there only after an audacious 18-footer on No. 18 narrowly missed and kind of told the story of the week.

AD

“Yeah, I’ve missed the putt and I’ve gone, ‘Aww,’ I actually heard myself, whereas I think sometimes if the crowd are there, their groans or cries, whatever it may be, would have drowned me out,” the 2013 U.S. Open champion said. “So sometimes you suddenly realize you actually do make noise sometimes yourself, and it surprised me a little bit there on 18.”

The bits of noise that did emerge came sort of jarringly. Behind No. 13, a group of maybe 10 stood outside a fence in the broiling sun and cheered on players, one greeting a Spieth birdie with, “Automatic!” Across from No. 16 and No. 17, a creative grandstand at a house forged some occasional roars, as after Schauffele’s 25-foot birdie on No. 16 that followed his 31-foot bogey save on No. 15 and preceded his three-foot meanness on No. 17. And then, when it all came down to two guys in the playoff and in the oddball quiet, coming down the fairway on the replay of No. 17, both of whom would hit the rough around the green and try to get up-and-down, and one of whom would manage it, a male voice in that house across the way did manage to belt out, “Go Berger!”

AD

So at least there was one pleased spectator.

AD