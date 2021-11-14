Hideto Tanihara birdied the par-5 18th for an even-par 70 that secured a one-shot victory over Takumi Kanaya in the Mitsui Sumito Visa Taiheiyo Masters. Tanihara won for the 15th time on the Japan Golf Tour, his first since 2016. Kanaya also made birdie on No. 18 from shorter range for a 69. ... Olympic silver medalist Mone Inami closed with a 7-under 65 and won the Itoen Ladies by nine shots over Mao Saigo and Shina Kanazawa on the Japan LPGA. ... Pia Babink of Slovenia birdied the last hole for a 7-under 65 to win the individual tile in the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah on the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia. ... Hae Ran Ryu closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot vicory over Ju Young Pak in the SK Telecom Championship on the Korean LPGA.