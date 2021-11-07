It was Pieters’ fifth European Tour win in 171 starts. His last victory had come two years ago at the Czech Masters.
“It felt like a long time between victories,” the 29-year-old Pieters said. “It’s hard. I was happy to come up to the 18th with a two-shot lead.”
Pavon, who shared the lead entering the final round, lost ground after a triple bogey on the par-5 12th, when he twice found the water. He ended with a 1-under 70 after making two more bogeys coming in.
Bjerregaard had five birdies on his last nine holes to close with a 5-under 66, while Hojgaard made his only bogey of the day on the 18th to finish at 7-under 64 for the best round on Sunday.
Padraig Harrington closed with a 4-under 67 to finish nine shots off the lead in a tie for 12th place. Richard Bland was among those who finished a shot ahead of him in a tie for eighth.
The Portugal Masters was the final tournament in Europe before the tour heads to Dubai to close out the season.
