Play suspended for the day at Czech Masters due to rain

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Play was suspended for the day at the Czech Masters after the course was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.
The round will continue on Sunday and the tournament decided over 54 holes.
Malaysia’s Gavin Green had a three-stroke lead after the second round on Friday. Two-time champion Thomas Pieters of Belgium, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider were tied for second.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports