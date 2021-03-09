Notes: The Players marks the one-year anniversary since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months. Hideki Matsuyama tied the course record with a 63 before the tournament was canceled. ... The field features 48 of the top 50 in the world, missing Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff. ... McIlroy is the defending champion at two tournaments he won in 2019, The Players Championship and the HSBC Champions in Shanghai. ... Bryson DeChambeau has won at least one tournament worldwide in each of the last five years. ... The Players Championship has never had a back-to-back winner since it began in 1974, the only tournament that old without a successful title defense. ... The tournament began in 1974 as the Tournament Players Championship with a total purse of $250,000, which is roughly what a two-way tie for 16th gets paid this year. ... Jason Day (2016), Tiger Woods (2013, 2001) and Greg Norman (1994) were the only players who were No. 1 in the world when they won The Players Championship. ... The Players is the final event before the 64-man field for the Dell Match Play is set for the top 64 players in the world. Among those not yet eligible is Rickie Fowler.