The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.
Even as the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.
Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.
