MATCH OF THE DAY: Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer were 5 down through 11 holes and rallied for a halve, winning the last three holes in foursomes when Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler made bogeys.

REED’S CADDIE: Kessler Karain, the brother-in-law and caddie for Patrick Reed, was removed from work for the final day for getting into an altercation with a fan who he said was cursing from close range at Reed.

AD

KEY STATISTIC: Reed and Webb Simpson, who lost all three of their matches, led after only one of the 49 holes they played.

AD

NOTEWORTHY: This is only the third time the International team has led going into Sunday, They were nine points ahead when they won at Royal Melbourne in 1998, and three points ahead when the teams tied in South Africa in 2003.

QUOTEWORTHY: “We’ve given ourselves ... a great shot to win the session tomorrow and win this cup. I think we’ve got to be pretty happy about that.” — Adam Scott.

SUNDAY PAIRINGS: Tiger Woods-Abraham Ancer; Tony Finau-Hideki Matsuyama; Patrick Reed-C.T. Pan; Dustin Johnson-Haotong Li; Bryson DeChambeau-Adam Hadwin; Gary Woodland-Sungjae Im; Patrick Cantlay-Joaquin Niemann; Xander Schauffele-Adam Scott; Webb Simpson-Byeong Hun An; Justin Thomas-Cameron Smith; Matt Kuchar-Louis Oosthuizen; Rickie Fowler-Marc Leishman.

TELEVISION (all times EST): Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel).

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD