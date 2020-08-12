John Augenstein, the Vanderbilt player who was the runner-up last year at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, was eliminated. He fell 1-up to UNC Charlotte’s Matthew Sharpstene. Former Georgia Tech star Andy Ogletree, the winner last year, failed to advance to match play.
In the lower half of the bracket, second-seeded James Piot of Michigan State outlasted Duke’s Evan Katz with a birdie on the 19th hole. Piot will face Pepperdine’s William Mouw, a 3-and-2 winner over former North Florida player Jordan Batchelor.
