The Spaniard played some of the best golf of his life two weeks ago at Muirfield Village, reaching 18 under to match the Memorial 54-hole record after a 64 that was nearly nine shots better than the average third-round score. The 26-year-old has played well at Torrey Pines in the past — his first PGA Tour victory was here four years ago — and even proposed to his wife, Kelley, along the hiking trails near the North Course.