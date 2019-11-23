They are 15 under par overall, two strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy (65) and four clear of fourth-place Tommy Fleetwood (70) — another Race to Dubai contender.
Bernd Wiesberger, who leads the Race to Dubai standings, was tied for 24th place — 13 strokes behind Rahm and Lorenzo-Vera — after shooting 73.
Rahm can take the title if he wins and Wiesberger finishes lower than solo second, or if he finishes solo second and Wiesberger finishes worse than tied for fifth place with one other player.
