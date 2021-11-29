“It’s remarkable to look back on Lee’s life and career and realize the hardships he endured and the sacrifices he made to reach golf’s highest level. To have the success he had, while paving the way for others to dream big and achieve, is a testament to the type of man he was and how much talent he possessed.” — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
“Look out for the ones coming behind you. Lee Elder was an incredible contribution to golf and made history because of his talent, not just because he was African-American. I’m fortunate to have had the chance to learn from him.” — Harold Varner III, one of the handful of Black players on the PGA Tour.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Lee Elder. Lee was the definition of a trailblazer, and his impact on the game of golf will never be forgotten.” — LPGA Tour.
“We are deeply saddened to hear that Lee Elder has passed away. Lee’s impact on our sport will never be forgotten.” — The R&A, organizers of the British Open.
“In 1975, Lee Elder became the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters Tournament. He broke other color barriers as well. A trailblazer, an athlete, and a true gentleman. May he Rest In Peace as his legacy lives on.” — Tennis great Billie Jean King.
“The game of golf lost a hero in Lee Elder.” — Nicklaus.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports