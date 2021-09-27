This team was without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of the most dominant golfers of the last 30 years. Yet it was considerably more unified. It certainly didn’t hurt that half the U.S. squad arrived without any lasting scars from nearly three decades of European dominance. Or that so many of them knew and played against each other in the upper echelons of junior golf. Or that Stricker made everything from the choice of playing partners to the outfits they wore a more collaborative effort.