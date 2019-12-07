The Goosens birdied five of the first six holes and closed with eight straight, with Leo making a number of putts.
“Last night, he said he would put a new putter in the bag and he made everything,” Retief said. “Hopefully, he will hang on to this one for more than a week.”
The 50-year-old Retief won the Senior Players Championship this year for his first PGA Tour Champions title. The two-time U.S. Open champion was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in June.
Annika and father Tom Sorenstam were tied for 17th in the 20-team field at 66. Annika is the first female professional to play the event.
“The first tee will stay in my memory,” Annika said. I was nervous for about three holes. I’m so proud of my dad. He stepped up when he needed to and our goal was 6-under, so we should be pleased with that.”
Jack Nicklaus and grandson G.T. shot 67.
