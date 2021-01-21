Goosen was asked about the key to round.
“The putter,” the two-time U.S. Open champion from South Africa said. “You shoot 10 under, you make everything and that’s what happened today. I saw the greens yesterday in the pro-am, I made nine birdies and today I made 10 birdies. So, I’m seeing the lines very well on the greens at the moment and the putter’s working.”
He won his lone senior title in 2019 in the major Senior Players Championship.
Clarke hit all 18 greens in regulation.
“Well, I played nicely again today,” Clarke said. “I don’t know how I’m going to play the next couple of days, but it’s nice to open the season on the Champions Tour with 63. Anytime you shoot 63, it’s good, but to do it at the start of the year is especially nice.”
K.J. Choi and Kevin Sutherland shot 66. Sutherland, coming off a victory Nov. 9 in Phoenix in the Charles Schwab Championship, cooled off after playing the first six holes in 5 under.
Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer had a 68. The 63-year-old German star is a three-time winner of the tournament.
Jim Furyk also opened with a 68.
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, playing alongside Goosen, had a 69. Ernie Els also shot 69.
