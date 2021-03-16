Notes: The tournament once boasted all the top players who have moved to the Palm Beach area, such as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Now it doesn’t have anyone from the top 10. Daniel Berger is the highest-ranked player at No. 15. ... Brooks Koepka was planning to play until injuring his right knee. The only Koepka in the field is his younger brother, Chase, who received a sponsor exemption. ... Phil Mickelson, not eligible for the Dell Match Play for the first time, is playing the Honda Classic. ... Rickie Fowler also is in the field and not eligible for the Match Play. ... Five former No. 1 players in the world are at the Honda Classic — Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Vijay Singh. ... Both Ryder Cup captains, Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington, are playing in the same event on the Florida swing for the second time. Both made the cut at Bay Hill. ... Scott is playing the Honda Classic instead of the Dell Match Play next week. ... Westwood is the first player to be the runner-up in consecutive weeks since Webb Simpson at the Wyndham Championship and The Northern Trust in August 2019.