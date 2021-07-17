Zhang, the rising Stanford freshman from Irvine, California, is the first qualifying medalist to win since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2011. She finished off Davis with a birdie win on the par-4 32nd after play was suspended because of a storm.
The 18-year-old Davis, from White Plains, was trying to become the first African-American player to win a women’s USGA title. In incoming freshman at Tennessee, she’s a three-time Maryland high school state champion.
Zhang earned spots in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles and the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Both finalists are exempt into the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Westchester Country Club next month.