Detry shot a 67 despite two bogeys on his last six holes, while Hill birdied his last two holes for a 68. .

Danish rookie Rasmus Hojgaard (66) and American golfer Sihwan Kim (67) were a shot off the lead.

Brandon Stone started the day a shot off the lead but triple-bogeyed the first hole before recovering with six birdies on the back nine to sit two stroke back, in joint sixth place with Renato Paratore.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist of France had the best round of the day with a 65 despite a bogey on the 18th, but is tied for 16th, six shots off the lead.

