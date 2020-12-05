While Sullivan only made one birdie — along with a bogey — after the turn to shoot 70 for his worst score of the week, Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.
His run of five birdies in seven holes from No. 5 had pushed him into real contention.
Rozner finished the tournament on 25 under par and became the 14th first-time winner on the tour this season.
“I’m going to be very honest, the first time I saw I was in the lead was when I was on the 18th green,” the 27-year-old Rozner said, “so I didn’t really look at the leaderboard.
“I knew the game was there. I didn’t know it was that good, but I’m excited.”
Sullivan, a four-time winner on the tour, set a course record of 61 in the first round and was looking to complete a wire-to-wire win.
The English player was tied for second with Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France (65), Francesco Laporta of Italy (66) and Matt Wallace of England (68).
