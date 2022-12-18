Rozner wins Mauritius Open for 3rd European tour title

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius — French golfer Antoine Rozner produced a brilliant burst of scoring on the front nine on Sunday to win the Mauritius Open by five shots and become a three-time European tour champion.
Despite breezy conditions at Mont Choisy Le Golf, he held his own over the back nine in making one birdie and one bogey to sign for a 5-under 67, finish the tournament on 19-under 269 and erase the memory of his defeat to Rasmus Hojgaard in a play-off at this event three years ago.
Rozner’s previous European tour titles came in Dubai in 2020 and Qatar in 2021.
Rozner’s nearest challenger was Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who finished alone in second on 14-under after also posting a 67 on his 41st birthday.
France’s Julien Brun was two shots further back in third after his level-par 72.
“Unbelievable. It’s a tough game. We practise so hard all year long and a win is a win and I’m so glad I got this done,” said Rozner after his triumph at the final tournament of the calendar year. “I didn’t know anything about the scores, I didn’t want to have a look. I knew I was in the lead.
“I knew if I kept playing like this there was going to be no issue at the end but it was so hard.”
