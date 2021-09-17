No. 18, 515 yards, par 4: Pars could be a winning score if matches get this far. The aggressive play is to the left side of the fairway, but requires a 270-yard carry over dunes and bunkers. Tee shots must not go too far or they will find Seven Mile Creek. The approach is downhill and must carry the creek. The green is more than 18,000 square feet with several undulations. Warning to players: If they see kids building a sand castle, it’s a bunker.