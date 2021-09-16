Format: Four matches of fourballs (better ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday and Saturday, 12 singles matches on Sunday.
Points: Europe needs 14 points to retain the cup. The United States needs 14½ points to win the cup.
All-time series: United States leads 26-14-2.
U.S. vs. Europe series (from 1979): Europe leads, 11-8-1.
Last time: Europe won on home soil for the sixth straight time, losing only the opening session. The result was 17½-10½, and the difference was the captain’s picks. Europe’s four picks combined to go 9-4-1. The U.S. picks were 2-10-0 as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau combined to go 0-9-0.
Captains: Padraig Harrington (Europe), Steve Stricker (United States).
European roster: Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger.
U.S. roster: Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas.
Postponement: The matches were delayed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first one-year delay since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Tale of the tape: Team Europe has an average world ranking of 30. Team USA’s average ranking is 9.
Key statistic: The 12 players for Europe have combined to play in 168 matches compared with 49 matches for the American players.
Noteworthy: The Americans have the most Ryder Cup rookies (6) since 2008 and its youngest team ever with an average age of 29.
Quoteworthy: “If we don’t win the Ryder Cup, it’s not a good Ryder Cup for me.” — Sergio Garcia, who has won more points than anyone in Ryder Cup history.
Television: Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, Noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).
