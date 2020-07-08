By Associated PressJuly 8, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDTWHISTLING STRAIGHTS, Wis. — Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of COVID-19 pandemic; had been set for Sept. 25-27.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy