BOCA RATON, Fla. — Madelene Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Seeking her first LPGA Tour victory, Sagstrom birdied four of the first eight holes and also birdied the par-4 15th in a bogey-free round. The 27-year-old Swede had a 15-under 201 total. She opened with a 72, then shot a 62 on Friday to take the lead.