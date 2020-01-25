Nasa Hataoka of Japan was second after 67.
Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim were 12 under. Kang had a 65, and Kim shot 67.
Celine Boutier (67) and Cydney Clanton (69) were 11 under.
The tournament is the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.
Hometown player Jaye Marie Green was tied for 13th at 7 under after a 70. Lexi Thomson, also from the area, was another stroke back after a 69.
