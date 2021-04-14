Altomare, who like Saso finished on the front nine, played that side in 29, birdieing the first seven holes in her bogey-free round.
Sei Young Kim, who won this event in 2015 and is ranked No. 3 in the world, shot 67 along with Wei-Ling Hsu and Mi Hyang Lee.
Two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson was playing in the afternoon.
Hawaii-born Michelle Wie West, the 2014 champion, is not playing. She competed in the previous two LPGA events in her return after giving birth to a daughter last year.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.